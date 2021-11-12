2023: APC, PDP have Failed Nigerians, Says NCP

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the National Conscience Party (NCP) has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lack ideas to propel Nigeria to prosperity in 2023.

The party added that the PDP and APC have grossly failed Nigerians even under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari who had pledged to make life better for Nigerians.

Briefing journalists on what he tagged: “The Sorry State of Affairs in Katsina State”, the state Chairman of the NCP, AbdulMumini Shehu Sani, said the two major political parties are colossal failures.

Sani, who took a swipe at both the PDP and APC, said life has become extremely difficult for Nigerians under the APC administration of President Buhari as a result of insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

He said: “The administration brought so much poverty and suffering to the people. On the day of the PDP presidential campaign in 2014, all security agents were deployed to the venue of the campaign rally and around some major streets of Katsina which enabled armed men to gun down 150 people at a village in Faskari.

“This makes the PDP and APC the same in terms of bad governance and insecurity. The two parties have grossly failed Nigerians even under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari who had pledged to make life better for Nigerians.”

He, however, claimed the spate of insecurity in the state was different from other states “as it is being bred by corruption, absence of leadership at local government level and mismanagement of local government funds by the state administration”.

