Regulate Traditional Medicines as Alternative Healthcare Delivery Services, PSN tells FG

Blessing Ibunge

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged the federal government to officially recognise traditional medicine practice as alternative healthcare delivery services in the country.

This is contained in the communique presented by PSN at the end of its 94th Annual National Conference, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The immediate past president of PSN, Sam Ohuabunwa, who read the communique at the weekend before the newsmen, noted that traditional medicines provides opportunity for patients to access alternative healthcare services.

He stressed that government should regulate and standardise the traditional medicines so that Nigerians who could not access the orthodox services can still afford a good healthcare services.

Ohuabunwa said: “Conference advised that the integration of traditional, complementary, and alternative medicines into the health care delivery system provides opportunity for patients/ individuals to access alternative healthcare services and facilitate the attainment of universal health coverage.

“Government ought to recognise traditional or alternative medicine officially, that we can have both systems working in this country. So if you come to the hospital and you want to follow the orthodox one, you have doctors who will attend to you and if you choose the alternative, you will also be attended to.

“But then it can be regulated but right now is not regulated and anybody can put anything inside the bottle and call it a name and begin to use it to cure different diseases. So, what we are saying, regulate the traditional medicine, standardise the branding so that Nigerians can follow their choice according to your ability to pay.

“Infact in Ghana they have started awarding degrees to traditional or alternative medicine practitioners, in that way you will improve cost, access, or other health challenge that orthodox medicine cannot handle. Conference agreed traditional medicines must be leveraged upon to facilitate medicines security, supply chain production, increase revenue generation through research aimed at product development”.

Also, the conference further noted that the modern pharmacist as an apothecary should have knowledge of traditional, complementary, and alternative medicines in other to diversify their services.

The conference agreed that it was necessary to establish, encourage and strengthen the relationship between pharmacists and other healthcare providers.

“Pharmacists must work to enhance the procurement policy to improve availability of rare drugs such as anticancer drugs etc”.

Earlier in his speech, chairman of the conference, Odein Ajumogobia (SAN) highlighted the need for a more effective structure of drug manufacturing, importation, distribution, administration and control, especially in view of the current reliance on foreign sources for not only finished drug products but pharmaceutical raw materials, reagents and manufacturing equipment to provide safe, efficacious and good quality drugs to meet the health needs of Nigerians.

He mentioned that formulation of new strategies, strengthening achievements in areas where progress has been recorded, and addressing those areas that call for more effective action, must be prioritized.

Prof. Moji Adeyeye in her keynote address discussed the disruptions of socioeconomic well-being of the public, unprecedented pressure on healthcare systems and the inability of the existing capacities to provide full and affordable access to quality health care, which has affected even the most resourceful and advanced healthcare systems.

She mentioned that uncertainties over how the Covid-19 pandemic will progress added further complexities to the uncertain healthcare environment.

The theme of conference was “COVID-19 Lessons: Broadening and Strengthening the Nigerian Pharmaceutical and Health Sector”.

