Piracy: Okowa Urges Navy to Strengthen Efficiency

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has tasked the Nigerian Navy to strengthen its operational efficiency by ensuring piracy and other unwholesome activities are nipped in the bud in the maritime sector of the economy.

Okowa gave the task yesterday when he received the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, and his delegation at the Government House in Asaba.

The governor noted that he was impressed with the operational performance index of the naval personnel in the state, but affirmed that with sustained surveillance and peace, Delta, as a coastal state, would increase its contribution in crude oil production to the national treasury.

According to him, “I welcome you to Delta State. I want to thank you also for this visit. There is no doubt that Delta is a very important coastal state, particularly because it is a major producer of crude oil in our country.

“I want to thank the navy for the efforts they have put in consistently in helping to secure our state and even working with other sister security agencies in securing our lands.

“So, we want to appreciate you for the good work you are doing in the state. We are aware that you work with a lot of our people who assist in area of intelligence to carry out your various surveillance activities.

“We are also grateful to the officers you have sent to us. They have been quite helpful and committed to their works both on land and in water.”

He assured the Chief of Naval Staff that his administration would continue to assist in making the job of naval personnel, both on land and in water, easier through the provision of logistics, emphasising that the synergy among various security agencies has yielded positive results.

The governor said internal roads in the Navy’s Logistics Command in the state has been captured in the budget, affirming that the request for upgrade of facilities was being looked into.

On the Admiralty University in Ibusa, the governor thanked the navy for bringing the institution to the state, stressing that his administration would contribute towards the growth of the university.

“As for the barracks, we have spoken about it through your officer at the state security council. It is a contract awarded before we came in. I think we are sorting out the issue of re-costing after six years, so that the contractor can commence work very soon.

“The internal roads in Logistics Command would be done because there is a provision for it in the budget. The state commissioner for Works in charge of Rural and Riverine areas has visited the site.

“He has spoken with me, and I know that the basic engineering measurements are already done. So, I do believe that it would be awarded before the end of this month.

“For the Admiralty University, we want to truly thank the navy for bringing the university to our state. I will try to liaise with the university authorities to see what we can really do to support them,” Okowa added.

Vice Admiral Gambo said he was in Delta to familiarise with the state and to also build on the existing cordial relationship between the Delta State Government and the Nigerian Navy. He assured the state that the Nigeria Navy is committed to the safety of the maritime space especially in ensuring that piracy and crude oil theft are stamped out from the maritime sector.

The naval boss disclosed that legitimate socio-economic activities would thrive as a result of the security that was being provided both on water and land in active collaboration with other sister security agencies.

The Chief of Naval Staff, who stated that Delta State covers huge national strategic assets, appealed to the governor to do more in the provision of facilities in various naval formations in the state.

“The Nigerian Navy remains resolute to making sure that Delta State and its maritime sector remains secured within our ambit of responsibility to ensure that legitimate socio-economic activities remain unhindered by would-be and existing criminals in the maritime space,” the naval chief said.

