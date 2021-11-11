Breaking: Police Arrest Fake CSP, 14 Suspects Who Invaded Justice Odili’s House

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigeria Police Thursday paraded one fake Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Lawrence Ajojo, and 14 other criminal suspects including some members of other law enforcement agencies, who invaded Justice Mary Odili’s House in Maitama, Abuja.

Parading the suspects, on Thursday at the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), Area 10, Garki, Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, said the suspects involved in the criminal acts were drawn from different professional backgrounds, notably, journalism, banking and law enforcement.

In a chat with newsmen, the fake CSP, Ajojo admitted that “he’s not an officer of the Nigeria Police.”

He, however, claimed to be a consultant for the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, but insisted that the AGF did not direct him on failed raid on Justice Odili’s House.

The journalist involved also claimed to be working on an exclusive story but was blamed for not reporting the story before and after it broke until he was invited by the police.

