2022: INEC Votes N1.3bn for Funeral Grants, Christmas Bonus, Others

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has voted N1.3 billion for funeral grants , Christmas bonus and severance allowances of public officers in the agency in the 2022 proposed budget which is before the National Assembly for consideration.

The vote is placed under miscellaneous in the proposed budget of the electoral body for the 2022 budget.

The line item, which is captured under staff welfare reads:” Welfare package for members and staff of the Commission to cover funeral grants /condolence purse, first 28 days claims on first appointment/transfers, severance allowances of Public officers, Transport allowances on retirement for career officers, Xmas / Bonus etc.

Also in the another line item, N200 million was earn marked as statutory and Electoral Audit of the Commission’s Account apart from N30 million budgeted for the Audit /Investigation support service.

Same amount was spent on same function in 2021 budget by the Commission.

In the 2022 budget proposal of INEC, N3 billion was voted for social contribution; utilities general – N77 million ; overhead Cost – N2.4 billion; materials and supplies – N97 million, maintenance – N107 million, N160 million for Fuel, N260 million for financial charges, N50 million for staff promotion while conduct of election is estimated to cost N800 million.

In the budget proposal, N10 million was earnmarked for Crèche maintenance, monthly supervision of states offices by national commissioners and security allowances for public officers – N100 million, electoral hazard and other allowances – N11.6 billion .

The N11.6 billion electoral hazard and other allowances is quite different from N600 million life insurance for INEC staff and is about 70 percent of consolidated salaries of the workers.

