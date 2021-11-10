Police Arrest Three for Murder of Retired Army Capt in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police command has arrested three persons in alleged connection to the kidnap and subsequent killing of a 64 years old retired Army Captain known as Godfrey Zwallmark in the state.

Late Zwallmark was kidnapped at Agbonchia in Eleme Local Government Area of the state on September 18, this year and killed at Igbo-Etche community where his abductors demanded ransom.

It was also revealed that the kidnappers shot their victim on his led when he refused to go with them during the abduction. The injury may have led to his death.

Briefing newsmen yesterday at the scene where the remains of the retired army officer was recovered, the State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, said when the incident occurred, it was reported to the police a month later.

CP Eboka stated that as soon as the matter was reported, the Police swung into action and through due intelligence arrested three suspects, Frank Ishie, Iwuji Reginald, Gomba Okparaji.

The CP disclosed that the suspects had demanded N2 million from the family of the retired Army Captain.

“Captain Godfrey Zwallamark (rtd) was abducted by three armed men on a motor bike. However, in the course of investigation, Operatives of the FIB (IRT) led by CSP Ahmadu Adamu, acting on credible information, arrested three suspects.

“Frank Ishie, 39 years from Utagba Ogbe Community in Kwale Ndokwa East Delta State. He is the gang leader of the notorious criminal gang. He has confessed to have carried out four separate kidnap operations in Eleme and Igbo Etche communities. He is also the person who shot the victim on the foot where he bled to death on the same day he was kidnapped.

“Iwuji Reginald, 38 years from Ngugu Community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State. He is the second in command and the driver of the deadly criminal gang.

“Gomba Okparaji, 34 years from Agbonchia in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State. He is the gang member who, not only brought the job but also lured the victim, where he was eventually taken hostage.

“Recall that the kidnappers established contact with the victim’s family and were demanded N200) as ransom. The victim’s phone which was used for negotiation was recovered from them, including Two ATM cards belonging to the deceased.

“Investigation is still ongoing. Today (Tuesday), we are here to exhume the remains of the victim for Autopsy and possible burial.

“It could be noted that, though the victim is dead but his killers will face the Law and justice will be brought to bear in circumstance.

“What is important is that they have been arrested and will be dealt with according to Law as it would serve as deterrent to others. Criminals have short lifespan as their days are always numbered.”

