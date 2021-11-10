Friends, Colleagues, Students Celebrate Ojuade

Professor of dance studies to deliver 208th Unilorin inaugural lecture

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Festival of Arts and Culture 1977 child dancer and now a Professor of Dance Studies at the Performing Arts Department, University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Jeleel Olasunkanmi Ojuade, will deliver the institution’s 208th inaugural lecture Thursday.

The lecture titled ‘Dance is Life, Life is Dance: A Cyclical Nature of Man on Earth.’ will hold at the Main Auditorium of the University, Ilorin.

Already, friends, colleagues and students of the Professor are set to celebrate the inaugural lecturer.

A statement issued by the committee of Friends of the inaugural lecturer, signed by a seasoned journalist and former special adviser on Media and Strategy to former governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaji Semiu Okanlawon and made available to THISDAY in Ilorin said that, “As a child dancer, Ojuade was part of the troupe that danced at the Festival of Arts and Culture held in Nigeria in 1977.

“The promise he showed back then has come to be fulfilled as the child prodigy has today become a prominent face of dance practice, both as an intellectual proponent and active practitioner.

“Therefore, in celebration of his countless achievements which saw him elevated to a professorial chair on 1st October, 2017, Professor Jeleel Ojuade will be privileged to deliver the 208th Inaugural Lecture today (Thursday November 11, 2021) at the Auditorium of the university.

“But the joys for Ojuade will not be limited to this recognition of his arrival at the pinnacle of intellectual attainments.

“After delivering the inaugural lecture, Ojuade will be installed as the Aare Alasa of Ifetedo, in Osun State, three days later on Saturday 13th November, 2021 at an installation ceremony to be performed by the Olubosin of Ifetedo, HRM Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera (Latiri 1).

“The Aare Alasa is the President General in Charge of Culture, Arts, Tourism and Festivals in the Kingdom. He oversees them and channels them for the development of the kingdom”.

