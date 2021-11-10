Firm Launches Digifon Wireless Entertainment, ICT Devices into Nigerian Market

Sunday Okobi

Wireless Technology WTG IT Solutions has launched its latest Canada-standard Digifon Boom Series, ICT wireless device, fast chargers, and premium USB cables into the Nigerian market.

The firm stated that it’s set to trill the Nigerian consumers and music lovers with the comeback of pioneer Canadian-based wireless technology solution provider, Digifon, as they team up with certified leading retailers and operators in the country to launch its new set of wireless devices.

WTG highlighted the latest products to include the BoomAir and BoomAir Pro (True Bluetooth earpod), Boom-Q and BoomMax Waterproof Rugged Speakers, the Cheetah fastest chargers and USB cables, which it noted are the rave of the moment in the phone accessories and wireless device market.

While speaking to journalists during the launch of the products in Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, the WTG Marketing/Sales Manager, Ms. Grace Uche, said since 2001, Digifon has dedicated itself to developing premium, unique wireless devices that are most effective when compared with the quality of other brands due to its understanding of how to satisfy end-users as well as offer unique market requirements for the marketplace.

“The Digifon brand was developed in 2001 by Nigerian-Canadians, who have been successful in the wireless global marketplace. The brand’s custom design products are targeted to suit any market requirement. We understand the unique needs of Africans and we are committed to bridging the digital divide between Africa and the western world,” she said.

Also, according to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Digifon brand Parent Company, WTG IT SOLUTIONS, Mr. Rowland Dapo Okotore, “The average Nigerian consumers have constantly been abused by the poor quality of products offered to them in the market, and we at Digifon are very selective and are much concerned with enabling users experience the best quality of audio and music from their mobiles phones, tablets, laptops or as a standalone media player with our audio products. Our goal is to enable Africans to improve their lifestyle with compelling devices.”

He added: “What new users need to know is that our products are of the Northern American standard and built to last and withstand any condition.

This is also an attested fact that distinguishes us from the many brands out there, and it’s the more reason why our products stand out.”

Highlighting the uniqueness of the Boom-Q and BoomMax Speakers, Uche described the latest series of these speakers as rugged waterproof devices with an exceptional sound quality and clarity that allow users have a great audio listening experience.

“Furthermore, this series allow users to play music as a standalone system; both are ideal for conference calls, watching movies from tablets, computers and very portable to carry around,” she stated.

The sales manager disclosed that the Boom-Q speaker has a unique vibe to it and designed for those that love stylish devices. Also, it comes in four colors, green, red, blue and black.

On the Boom Air True Wireless Earpod (TWS), The CEO, Okotore, explained that the series are loaded with the latest chipsets compatible with Android and iOS devices.

He pointed out that there are special features to look out for in the TWS, like the auto connect, passive voice cancellation and long lasting battery life.

“These devices have an attractive line of colourful silicon cases to match users lifestyle and mood at every given time and the cases are available in colours-pink, blue, grey and red.

“Another product to look out for is the Cheetah chargers and USB cables-the Digifon superfast Cheetah series 1 and 2 fast chargers of 12W, 20W and 65W delivers fast charging and data transfer rates for today heavy duty smartphones.

“Our 20W charger is compatible with iPhone II and the newer iPhone series which require a minimum of 18W of power to charge them. The Cheetah 2 chargers will meet all iPhone user’s needs as Apple no longer includes chargers with its premium devices, and we saw that need and had to fill it because it is inherent for us at Digifon to provide our consumers with the peace of mind required and jolts of power to fire up their devices needed for their everyday life,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sales Manager, Uche noted that with the three-in-one USB cable, “you charge your different devices with one cable. Over time, the use of low quality and fake three-in-one cable has made end-users not to trust using this type of cable that has reduced effect on devices and can lower the battery lifespan, but that’s not the case with our product…with the Digifon three in one cable, you would surely have a satisfying experience.

“Digifon products are owned and have been used in times past by many popular celebrities like Basket Mouth, Burnaboy, Dammy Krane, Adesua Wellington, Ini Edo, Tubaba and has featured with luxury products in Tiwa Savages ‘My Darling’ wedding video.”

