Breaking: INEC Declares Anambra Election Inconclusive, Poll Holds in Ihiala Tuesday

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the Anambra governorship election inconclusive.

This is because of the inability of the commission to deploy staff and materials to Ihiala local government area, as a result of security threat.

Returning officer in the election, Prof. Florence Obi said the election would now hold on November 9, to complement the 20 local government areas election result, already announced.

Obi said: “we have collated results for 20 local government areas, and Ihiala is still outstanding as the commission was unable to deploy to the area.

“Based on constitutional provision, supplementary election will be held in Ihiala. So we have to conclude the election in Ihiala to be able to conclude the process.

“I plead with you to support INEC, so we can bring this election to a conclusion, to the glory of God. The election for Ihiala will hold on November 9.”

