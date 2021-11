The All Progressives Grand Alliance Candidate, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has won the governorship election in Awka South of Anambra State, held on Saturday.

The returning officer of the local government, Prof offiong offiong a professor of linguistics in university of Calabar announced the result at the INEC collation centre in Awka.

He said: “the total Number of registered voters is 17,6812, and Accredited voters – 23854.

The parties scored as follows:

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5498

