At LABAF 2021,Timeless Memories Honour Soyinka, Beier

Yinka Olatunbosun

A three-prong show, comprising a book launch, illustration art and installation, is in top gear to honour the Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka and the German scholar known for his pioneering role in the development of the arts in Nigeria, Ulli Beier. Tagged Timeless Memories, the annual exhibition has taken roots in the annual cultural calendar as part of activities to celebrate the birthday of Soyinka.

This edition, however, also commemorates the 10th memorial anniversary of Beier alongside Soyinka’s 87th birthday. Produced and curated by culture activist and archivist, Oludamola Adebowale, the show which is one of the highlights of the Lagos Book and Arts Festival (LABAF) will hold on November 16 at Kongi Harvest Art Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos.

The project hinges on the need to build a legacy of appreciation for legends-living and gone- in the area of arts.

“It is also for people in the arts to interrogate their body of works and the narrative around them,” says Adebowale. “Although I have had the idea to explore personalities like Okigbo, D.O. Fagunwa, Ogunde, Duro Ladipo and others, Soyinka is still very much alive so it is easy for me to build a project around him.”

The project Timeless Memories-Elastic Effect started in 2018 and this edition is the fourth in the annual series. Last year, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a virtual exhibition and a virtual art book were featured. This year’s edition has as theme “The celebration of Life and Humanity: Private Conversation between Ulli Beier and Prof. Wole Soyinka.”

“At this edition of LABAF, there will also be an illustration book that I am producing in limited copies. This year is taking a different dimension because it took a while before Prof. Soyinka gave me permission to interrogate other books that I am focusing on for this exhibition. I stumbled on this manuscript that was given to an associate of mine by Ulli Beier. It contains private conversations between Wole Soyinka and Ulli Beier. The first one is titled ‘Death and The King’s Horseman’ and the second one is ‘Crisis of the Yoruba Culture’ and the third one is ‘Orisha Liberates the Mind.’

“It is on these texts that I am creating an illustration book and major installations around the themes. Next year, I am looking forward to interrogating D.O Fagunwa’s works and to celebrate Prof too alongside other literary and theatre art icons such as J.P Clark.”

‘Timeless memories’ has become the curator’s way of crystallising history by digitalising history and making it accessible to a wider audience to appreciate and interrogate.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

