Revival Crusade ‘The Outpouring’ on DStv, GOtv

Nigerian gospel singer and worship revivalist, Dunsin Oyekan, is scheduled to hold a worship, prayer crusade in Lagos tagged “The Outpouring” on Sunday, November 7, 2021 which will air live on DStv and GOtv.

The Outpouring which will take place at the Sapphire Open Ground, Lekki Foreshore, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos is set to have Christians from diverse denominations in an atmosphere of worship, prayer and revival. The event will air at 4pm on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

According to the convener, the revival is set to host thousands of guests and is expected to not only birth a revival of faith and soul winning but also herald national transformation in Nigeria. “The call is to rekindle the fire in us, just as God commanded the priests to have a continual fire upon the altar in Leviticus 6:8-13. We know that our God is a consuming fire, and He burns within the New Testament Christians” he said.

The event will feature prominent men of God such as Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Poju Oyemade, Jerry Eze, Daniel Olawande, Michael Orokpo and gospel music ministers, Nathaniel Bassey, Elijah Oyelade, Victoria Orenze, Chingtok Ishaku, Bukola Bekes and Kunle Ajayi.

