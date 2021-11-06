Osinbajo to Attend Nigeria-Cote D’Ivoire Bi-National Commission Meeting in Abidjan Saturday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to attend the 2nd edition of the Nigeria-Cote d’Ivoire Bi-National Commission meeting in Abidjan on Saturday (today).

According to a release issued by the Media Assistant to the Vice President, Laolu Akande,

today’s summit, which is to be co-chaired by Osinbajo and the Prime Minister of Ivory Coast, Patrick Jerome Achi, is expected to enter into new agreements which cover Agriculture; Digital Economy; Education; Consular and Immigration Matters; and prevention of Human Trafficking, among other very important areas of collaboration.

The Vice President who will also hold a bilateral interaction with the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, before returning to Abuja later today is being accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, and Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum.

The Commission, which was established in 2013, is a reflection of the fraternal and cordial relations that exist between both countries regarded as the biggest economies in West Africa.

The maiden edition of the Bi-National Commission, which took place in Abuja in August 2013, led to the signing of six sectoral Agreements, as well as the establishment of Special Implementation Committees in both countries to monitor progress.

A Bi-national Commission is a high-level strategic dialogue designed to deepen mutual cooperation in a number of social, economic and political sectors, based on an agreement between two countries to implement specific cooperation agenda.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

