Get Ready for ‘Shanty Town’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The interesting things Nollywood lovers should be looking out for in the upcoming film titled ‘Shanty Town’ are the costume, characters and makeup. Wicked! Give it to the look on veteran actor Chidi Mokeme, who played the character, Scar. Like his character, Scar is scary! Apparently the amount of time spent getting his looks fit to type in the ‘Shanty Town’ tells much. Scar is red, brutal, deadly and bloody!

The costume, characters and makeup reflect the world of ‘Shanty Town which is dual in nature; taking place deep in the heart of the affluent Lagos metropolis and the novel of a typical Lagos slum. As such, while your senses are mesmerized by the vista of high society Lagos, they would also be assaulted with the murky views of a slum. The Chinenye Nworah and Ini Edo produced crime thriller gathers a number of film industry heavyweights as cast and crew.

A first-look at the teaser, which the film director, Dimeji Ajibola unveiled shows the shanty packs a sterling cast including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Uche Jombo, Shaffy Bello, Nse Ikpe Etim. The list continues with Sola Sobowale, Toyin Ibrahim, Zubby Michael, Ali Nuhu, Regina Daniel, Lillian Afegabai, Nancy Isime, and Big Brother Naija Mercy Eke. Snippets from behind the scene images capture the set moments and moods.

Ajibola took to his Instagram page to post the teaser captioned: “Shanty Town is coming! Are you ready? Today, we are celebrating the Cast & Crew for being part of our journey. We are grateful!!” ‘Shanty Town’ is about the lives of three prostitutes brought together by circumstances beyond their control and must fight against overwhelming odds in a brutal world of crime, drugs, politics and power, in order for a chance to live freely or die trying. ‘Shanty Town’ was shot in Lagos.

“Release date has not been determined, but we are projecting sometimes early 2022”, Ajibola tells this reporter in a chat. The new project will come as a seven-episode series. This production seems strictly for a streaming platform; especially that it’s now a series, unlike the initial production projection originally of a feature film. “Yes, it is. But we are planning a cinema launch of the first part”, Ajibola added. Scripted by Xavier Ighorodje and Donald Tombia, “Shanty Town” got the likes of Slimcase, Ice Prince and Soso Soberekon on set, in charge of the movie soundtrack.

Recall that production kicked off for the film project in May 2021 with the star-studded cast. Not long after principal photography commenced did Ajibola announced as a major milestone the project alongside high praises for the crew members. “I’m glad to be leading some of the best crew in Africa on this great film project. We just hit 100 scenes and I was given the honour to mark the clapboard,” the ‘Ratnik’ director wrote.

