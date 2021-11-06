Buhari Grieves over Freetown Oil Tanker Explosion That Claimed 99 Lives

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the people and government of Sierra Leone on behalf of the nation following the fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, the country’s capital in which no fewer than 99 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The tragic incident happened late on Friday when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision, and many people rushed to the scene to siphon off petrol.

President Buhari, in a release issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said he was anguished by the unfortunate loss of lives and injury to so many.

He offered condolences on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, the government and people of Sierra Leone and wished the injured an early recovery.

