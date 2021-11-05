Suspected Cattle Rustlers Attack Herder in Kwara, Cart Away15 Cows

By Hammed Shittu

Three suspected cattle rustlers have attacked a herdsman identified as Mr. Mustapha Bello at Ahun Ruga Settlement in Oro Ago town, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened last Wednesday night, as 15 cows allegedly belonging to Bello were taken away by the suspected cattle rustlers.

The development, THISDAY gathered, prompted the people of the settlement to raise the alarm and informed the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Oro Ago, who swiftly moved to the area of the incident.

But before they could commence a manhunt for the suspected attackers, they had escaped into the bush.

Upon getting to the scene of the incident, the men of the NSCDC saw the victim of the attack in the pool of his blood, and was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Sources close to the community told THISDAY in Ilorin yesterday that the men of the NSCDC, vigilantes and local hunters had commenced the manhunt to arrest the cattle rustlers.

When, contacted, the state Command of the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Mr. Babawale Zaid Afolabi, who confirmed the incident, said the men of the Corps and other security operatives have been working towards arresting the cattle rustlers who perpetrated the dastardly act.

He, however, assured the residents of the area and other communities in the state that the Corps would continue to ensure safety and protection of their property.

