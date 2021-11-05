Foundation Targets 1000 Beneficiaries in Ibadan for 2021 Operation Feed the Widows

A non-governmental organisation, AbidingTV Initiatives, will host indigenes of the Ibadan community to her yearly “Operation Feed the Widows” program with a target of 1,000 beneficiaries comprising widows and widowers resident in the Oyo State capital, Ibadan.

The first and second editions held in 2019 and 2020 with over 300 and 800 respective beneficiaries while its third edition of the Initiative’s outreach will hold at the UMC Primary School, Obafemi Awolowo Road, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, Oyo-State, on December 19.

Speaking on the reason for the yearly programme, Mr. Arinola Olakanmi Yinka, CEO of Abiding Television Limited, said the initiative was to help the less privileged.

“It is a cause we are committed and determined to maintain by ensuring beneficiaries have access to food items to lessen the effects of the current economic hardship on their households. The Initiative also aims at demonstrating the love of God by spreading love to indigents. All our campaigns are centered on people’s needs which further improve the quality of their lives”, he said.

Speaking further, he said: “It is humbling to be able to put smiles on the faces of these aged indigents and I am excited at the impact stories recorded so far”.

A beneficiary who spoke in Yoruba language said , “I am grateful to God and the Abiding TV Initiative for the love and thoughtfulness that has put smiles on my face and that of my children”.

One of the Initiative’s donors, the Bukola Olafisan Foundation (BOF), said that the outreach program had become a vehicle for ensuring that these groups of people have access to nourishing foods on their tables for the holidays.

