Osinbajo to Headline NGX Capital Market Conference

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced that it is set to host the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN at the inaugural Nigerian Capital Market Conference on Tuesday, 30 November 2021.

Themed, “The Future Ready Capital Market: Innovating for Nigeria’s Sustainable Recovery”,the NGX said the flagship conference will bring together policymakers, government, financial experts, business leaders, investors, international development partners, regulators and other market stakeholders, to share insights and broaden the thinking needed for greater capital flows through innovative sources of financing.

“The conference, which is a hybrid event, will be hosted by the Chairman, NGX, Mr. Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud, SAN, and the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola with Professor Osinbajo serving as the Keynote Speaker. The onsite event will hold at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, with an opportunity for online participants to join via Zoom and YouTube. Registration is required for the online participation, the NGX said.

Speaking about the conference, the Chairman, NGX, Mr. Mahmoud stated, “The Nigerian capital market occupies a critical position in the economic growth and development of Nigeria and Africa. Following the successful demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), which saw NSE transition to Nigerian Exchange Group Plc with three wholly owned subsidiaries, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RelCo), NGX is well-positioned, as a more agile and responsive exchange, to chart the course for the next phase of growth. Through the Nigerian Capital Market Conference, we are adopting a collaborative approach to ensure that we can continue to create value for domestic, regional and international market participants as their needs become increasingly sophisticated. We are grateful for the support we are receiving from the public and private sectors beginning with the acceptance of Professor Osinbajo to headline the conference as Keynote Speaker and we look forward to insightful deliberations that will usher the markets and the nations into a new era.”

The CEO, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola also noted, “Given the macroeconomic and fiscal challenges prevalent in our economy today, we see the capital market as a lever to drive savings mobilisation and the creation of wealth and liquidity through policy advocacy, digitalisation and the proliferation of innovative products and services, as well as champion the reallocation of capital in favour addressing critical societal challenges such as the climate crisis and the transition to a net-zero economy. As the transformational exchange stimulating the sustainable economic recovery of Nigeria, NGX is strategically positioned to galvanise stakeholders to share actionable ideas and collaborate across sectors and industries to create opportunities to boost growth and development for all. We expect that this inaugural edition of the Nigerian Capital Market Conference will be the first in a series of events that will catalyse the capital market of the future.”

“Key topics to be addressed during the conference include, Driving Capital Market Recovery through Policy Advocacy; Driving Government’s Economic Growth Plans Using the Capital Market; and The Role of the Private Sector in Growing the Capital Market, “the NGX said.

