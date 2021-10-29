Dry Season: Oyetola Promises Rehabilitation of More Rural Roads

By Yinka Kolawole

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reaffirmed his commitment to rehabilitate more rural road networks in the state as the dry season beacons.

Oyetola said this was with the motive to ease the transport system of rural dwellers who are predominantly farmers, especially for easy mobility of farm products to the markets.

The governor disclosed this during another edition of rural engagement meeting held at Sekona, Alajue, Olodan and other villages in Ede South Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said his administration was aware of the fact that the rural dwellers are obviously far from the centre of governance.

He further maintained that as a responsible government, specific focus has to be shifted to the rural dwellers to make life more abundant for them.

The governor posited that the determination to fix up more roads in addition to the numerous ones already executed is in tandem with the current administration’s efforts to help in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

He said: “If more rural roads are attended to, the connection between villages and cities would be strong, and as such, the state would be contributing immensely to the achievement of sustainable cities and communities which is the 11th goal of United Nations SDGs.

“With this action and in addition to many road networks which have been constructed across the state, we align with the target of providing access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all, improving road safety, notably by expanding public transport, with special attention to the needs of those in vulnerable situations.

“It’s believed that when there is a viable transport system, all other socioeconomic sectors would be improved positively for sustainable development.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Olu of Sekona, Oba Abdul-Waheed Adebowale, had commended Oyetola’s administration for the infrastructural revolution and other sectoral developments which have been recorded in the state so far.

