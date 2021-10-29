Buhari Performs Lesser Hajj, Prays for Success in Nation’s Fight against Insurgency

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday performed the Umrah ritual (lesser hajj) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia and prayed for Nigeria to overcome the myriad of security challenges facing it.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, noted that President Buhari and members of his delegation performed the ritual of UMRAH (Lesser Hajj) in Makkah, in the course of his ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival at the Grand Mosque, they were received by a number of officials and Special Forces of the security of the Grand Mosque.

The statement added that in line with Muslim practices, prayers were offered for the nation’s success against the challenges facing it, particularly the issues of insecurity, unity and general well-being of its people.

The President arrived in Riyadh on Monday for the Future Investment Initiative Summit on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His official delegation included the Ministers of Trade, Industry and Investment, Communications and Digital Economy and Ministers of State, Foreign Affairs and Petroleum.

The delegation, which had the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency and leaders in business and industry discussed with the Saudis on several issues including the need for the two countries to continue coordination in confronting extremism and terrorism.

They also agreed to boost trade, investment and economic cooperation.

