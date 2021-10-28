Two Corps, Four Others Regain Freedom in Zamfara after Five Days in Captivity

George Okoh in Makurdi

Two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and four other people who were abducted in Zamfara State last week Tuesday have regained their freedom after five days in the kidnappers’ den.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, Col Paul Hemba (rtd).

Hemba disclosed the news to reporters by telephone yesterday, saying the victims were released at about 6pm on Tuesday.

‘Yes, they have been released and they are on their way back to Benue,’ he told newsmen.

Bandits intercepted a Sokoto bound Benue Links bus last week Tuesday and abducted some of the passengers, among whom were two Corps members posted to Kebbi State and four other persons.

Our correspondent gathered that the abducted victims include: Joseph Zaaka Aondona, Sedoo Tsokar, Jennifer Awashima Iorliam and Sechivir, Muhammadu Saminu and Muhammadu Safiam.

Two of the victims, Jennifer Iorliam and Joseph Zakaa, were said to be on their way to the NYSC orientation in Kebbi State, while another victim, Sedoo Tsokar, a student of Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto was returning to school.

Others are Serchivir, a young girl who was visiting her relatives in Sokoto, as well as two brothers, Saminu and Safiam Muhammadu.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom had on Tuesday disclosed that his administration was working in collaboration with security agencies to ensure the release of the kidnapped victims.

