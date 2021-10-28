Royal Electronics Unveils Signature Split-Unit Air Conditioner

Nosa Alekhuogie

Royal Electronics, a foremost electronics and home appliances manufacturing company based in Dubai, recently unveiled the Signature Split-Unit air conditioner to the Nigerian market. The AC is described as the latest in air-conditioning technology in the world.

The occasion was witnessed by a premium audience of stakeholders and the media, at an impressive ceremony that took place at SIMS Headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The unveiling ceremony was chaired by the Chairman, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Chief David Ifezulike, ably supported by his wife and some top executives of SIMS Nigeria Ltd, led by its Chairman, Chief Simeon Eyisi. The Royal Brand Ambassador for Nigeria, Chioma Chukwuka, was also in attendance.

Ifezulike commended SIMS Nigeria Ltd- the sole distributor of Royal Electronics products in Nigeria, for the pioneering efforts in introducing high-quality and innovative electronics and home appliances into the Nigerian market. He therefore expressed his joy that the new state-of-the-art Signature AC is a continuation of that vision.

The Royal Signature AC comes fully loaded with so many unique benefits. As an inverter AC, it offers high energy-saving capability and its mirror-finish with Wi-Fi facilities are the very first of their kind in Nigeria. It comes in 1HP, 1.5HP and 2.0HP capacities and t is also fitted with R32 gas, which is presently the safest and the most environment-friendly AC gas in the world.

The Royal Signature split-unit AC is billed to be a game-changer in the Nigeria air-conditioning industry.

