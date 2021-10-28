Police Arrest Three Suspects for Land Grabbing, Attempted Murder

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command, have arrested three suspected land grabbers for attempted murder.

The suspects, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested on the 25th of October 2021, while invading Jegede village in Igbesa area of Ado Odo/Ota Local Government with dangerous weapons, with which they inflicted varying degrees of injuries on members of the community.

Oyeyemi, said the suspects, Adewale Muyibi, Kamoru Ayodele and Taofeek Ogundele were arrested following a distress call received by the policemen at Agbara divisional headquarters that armed hoodlums have invaded Jegede village and were shooting sporadically.

He said: “Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbara Division, Saleh Dahiru, led his men to the scene where six men, namely Sunday Okorie, Shoneye Akeem, Lakan Oloyede, Jimoh Musibau Akande Oyedeji and Hamzat Idiris, who have been shot by the hoodlums were rescued to the hospital for treatment.”

while three amongst the hoodlums were apprehended and others escaped.

“Recovered from them are; six live cartridges and fourteen expended cartridges.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, for the state, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice. The CP therefore warned land grabbers to stair clear of the state, as their violent activities will not be tolerated by the command under his watch.

