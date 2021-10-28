Phase3 Celebrates 18 Years of Telecoms Excellence, Moves to Transform W/Africa’s Landscape

Amidst recent and increasing network wins, despite COVID-19 headwinds, West Africa’s leading end-to-end fibre network infrastructure and digital services provider: Phase3 Telecom has concluded arrangement to mark its 18 years of groundbreaking frontiers and service delivery across jurisdictions.

Preparatory to the celebrations, the Company, in a statement made available to the media, said given its milestone driven operational graph since 2003 establishing itself as a foremost carrier’s carrier with over 300 projects delivered to date, the company continues to expand the scope of its offerings and capabilities beyond the shores of Nigeria, through invaluable global partnerships, driven by its WestAfricaOne regional business operations.

In furtherance of its digital delivery, which is based on strategic intent to boost accessibility, and foster regional integration via its network, the Company’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Stanley Jegede, therefore underscores its growing expansion in Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Benin, Niger, Cameroon, Chad and Guinea Bissau

According to him, the company’s multiple expansion projects is targeted at transforming West Africa’s telecommunications landscape, using innovative technology as well as the development of secure high-performance network communications and solutions – as leverage to effectively connect people, businesses and networks within the sub-region, and to the rest of the world.

Jegede, said: “If anything Phase3’s 18th year and role in Nigeria, and Africa’s telecommunications and technology space has become even more mission critical riding on a future proof network mindset, and dare I say targeted partner collaborations especially in an intra-pandemic and soon to be post-pandemic world.

“One where more than ever before, there is the exponential demand for high-performance, secure and scalable networks like Phase3 with diverse routes for the efficient and consistent delivery of bandwidth-hungry content as well as comprehensive next generation services in the OTT, cloud and cyber security spaces – that assure both meaningful and safe connections for businesses and customers across varied market demographics”.

On the future outlook, he said Phase3 resources and investment will continue to be tailored to realizing the company’s robust legacy connectivity market expansion plan as well as layered digital service capabilities via its own homegrown systems and soon to be announced technology partnerships – to help its client base and partner network achieve their digital transformation and connectivity goals quicker.

With the hindsight of economic vulnerabilities which impacted on the business environment, Jegede, affirms that the company has broken barriers with innovative products thus: “In 18 years the Phase3 family have been granted the opportunity to make vital contributions in one of the world’s fastest growing sectors and that is a lot to be grateful for as well as not to be taken lightly, adding that Phase3 is committed to values, processes, constant innovation as well as knowledge growth of its dynamic team to optimize its service solutions and to sustain a global standard service delivery architecture that clients, partners and stakeholders on and beyond the continent, will remain proud of.

Attachments area

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

