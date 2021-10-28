PDP to Know Fate on National Convention Friday

By Blessing Ibunge

An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has reserved ruling for Friday, October 29, 2021 for a stay of execution suit filed by the embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, against Ibeawuchi Alex and 10 others.

Secondus, in suit number CA/PH/339/2021, is praying the appellate court to restrain the PDP from holding its national convention, which has been scheduled for October 30th and 31st, 2021.

The three-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani had adjourned the matter for continued hearing on Thursday.

During the resumed hearing of the case, parties in the matter tendered and argued their addresses which lasted for over two hours.

The counsel to the applicant, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), urged the court to preserve the case, “having regard in the jurisdiction of the court to be able to give efficient judgment in the main appeal”.

He said: “The appallent have come to the court to complain that he was unconstitutionally removed from office as the National chairman of PDP, while his tenure is due to expire in December this year.”

He told the court that if the appeal is not granted, the right of the appallent (Secondus) will be permanently destroyed.

In his argument, the counsel for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respondents, Henry Bello, informed the court that he had filed his counter affidavit of 24 paragraphs sworn to by the first respondent on October 28, 2021.

He therefore urged the court to dismiss the case and award the applicant cost, saying that the application is a radical departure on the rest of the appeal.

Other respondents counsel, S. I Ameh (for 6th respondent), D. D Dodo (for 7th respondent), Donald Dewigwe (for 9th and 10th respondents), S. T Hons (for 11respondent) and other counsel allied with Bello’s position and urged the court to dismiss the matter.

Ameh told the court that Secondus was seeking for N100 million damages.

Reacting on the arguments, Justice Tsammani adjourned the matter till Friday, October 29, 2021 for ruling.

