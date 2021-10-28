Osimhen’s €71.25m Move to Napoli One of 62 Transfer Deals under Investigations in Italy

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Victor Osimhen’s €71.25million move from Ligue 1 club, LOSC Lille to Napoli in is believed to be one of the 62 transfer deals between 2019 and 2021 under investigations by Italian anti-graft authorities.

Italian newspapers, La Repubblica and Il Tempo, reported that the Federal Prosecutor was investigating the possibility of inflated valuations to help clubs balance their books.

At the time the Nigerian international joined Napoli, Orestes Karnezis, Claudio Manzi, Ciro Palmieri and Luigi Liguori went in opposite direction for a total few of €20.13million

Both Palmieri and Liguori have returned to Italy and are now playing for Nocerina and Afragolese in the Serie D, Italy’s fourth division.

Goal.com hinted that the Supervisory Commission for Serie A clubs (COVISOC) has already informed the Italian FIGC of a possible capital flight gains by inflated valuations, highlighting , among others, Osimhen’s move from LOSC Lille to Napoli and Juventus’ exchange deal with Barcelona for Arthur Melo.

It is alleged that Juventus’ transfer activity is being scrutinised more than most, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming 42 of the deals being looked into involve Serie A’s most successful team.

Juventus revealed last month that the Italian market regulator CONSOB is looking into revenue they received from player trading activity.

The authority obtained documentation “concerning revenue stemming from player trading activity,” without providing further details.

Juventus declined to comment when approached by Reuters for their views on the latest investigation.

