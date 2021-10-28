NNPC Reiterates Commitment to 5bn Scf/d Domestic Gas Production by 2022

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reiterated that its plan to produce at least 5 billion Standard Cubic Feet (SCF) of gas per day for domestic consumption in 2022 as well as generation of 5 gigawatts of power remain on course.

Speaking at the 2nd Biennial International Conference on Hydrocarbon Science & Technology (ICHST) held at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre, Delta State, Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, noted that the implementation of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan (NGMP) will help boost the country’s economy.

Aside the 5 billion scf target, Kyari listed the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) II; the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3), gas pipeline; the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, and the Central Gas Processing Facilities (CGPF) as some of the infrastructure that will help transform the oil and gas industry in the country.

According to him, with over 206TCF of natural gas reserves, Nigeria has enough of the molecules to support new gas-fired power plants and more than enough to make gas a viable fuel for existing and new industrial facilities.

Represented by the General Manager, Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Mr. Emmanuel Igbokwuwe, Kyari pointed out that the use of gas will remain a key component of the global energy mix in the coming years.

“At the NNPC, we are aggressively pursuing other gas development initiatives with the aim of improving Nigeria’s economy using the appropriate fuels.

“In terms of gas and power, we are developing and integrating gas and power infrastructure networks, increasing interconnectivity, as well as stimulating gas demand for power generation, feedstock, and transport, among others,” he said.

In his comments, Chairman of the World Energy Council (WEC) Nigerian National Committee, Prof. Abubakar Sambo, who delivered a paper titled: “Energy Transition in Nigeria: The Role of Capacity Building Institutions”, emphasised that the most effective way to manage carbon emissions from the combustion of oil and gas is the circular carbon economy as currently being practiced in Saudi Arabia.

Principal and Chief Executive Officer of PTI, Dr. Henry Adimula, on his part, said the conference was organised in line with one of the school’s mandates to conduct research and find solutions to some of the problems bedevilling the oil and gas industry.

