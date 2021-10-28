Holders Man City Knocked out of League Cup

*Leicester, Spurs, Liverpool, Brentford all through to next round
Holders Manchester City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after West Ham United won 5-3 on penalties in front of an ecstatic sell-out crowd at London Stadium.
The fourth-round tie had ended goalless after 90 minutes before Said Benrahma scored the decisive spot-kick.
Phil Foden fired his penalty wide to give the Hammers the advantage in the shootout.
It is the first time since 2016 City, who have won the competition for the past four seasons, have been eliminated.
RESULTS
League Cup
Burnley 0-1 Tottenham
Leicester 2-2 Brighton
(4-2 on penalties)
Preston 0-2 Liverpool
Stoke 1-2 Brentford
West Ham 0-0 Man City
(5-3 on penalties)
SERIE A
Juventus 1-2 Sassuolo
Udinese 1-1 Verona
Sampdoria 1-3 Atalanta
Cagliari 1-2 Roma
Empoli 0-2 Inter
Lazio 1-0 Fiorentina
DFB Cup (Germany)
Borussia 5-0 B’Munich
Leverkusen 1-2 Karlsruher
Mannheim 1-3 U’Berlin