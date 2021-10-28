Holders Man City Knocked out of League Cup

*Leicester, Spurs, Liverpool, Brentford all through to next round

Holders Manchester City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after West Ham United won 5-3 on penalties in front of an ecstatic sell-out crowd at London Stadium.

The fourth-round tie had ended goalless after 90 minutes before Said Benrahma scored the decisive spot-kick.

Phil Foden fired his penalty wide to give the Hammers the advantage in the shootout.

It is the first time since 2016 City, who have won the competition for the past four seasons, have been eliminated.

RESULTS

League Cup

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham

Leicester 2-2 Brighton

(4-2 on penalties)

Preston 0-2 Liverpool

Stoke 1-2 Brentford

West Ham 0-0 Man City

(5-3 on penalties)

SERIE A

Juventus 1-2 Sassuolo

Udinese 1-1 Verona

Sampdoria 1-3 Atalanta

Cagliari 1-2 Roma

Empoli 0-2 Inter

Lazio 1-0 Fiorentina

DFB Cup (Germany)

Borussia 5-0 B’Munich

Leverkusen 1-2 Karlsruher

Mannheim 1-3 U’Berlin

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

