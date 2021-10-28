Former Minister, Abba Ruma, is Dead

0

A former Minister of Agriculture during late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua administration, Abba Sayyadi Ruma is dead. Ruma was said to have died in a London hospital yesterday. Fuza Communication Services Limited, publishers of Desert Herald, in a statement condoled with the family, friends and well-wishers of Ruma, saying,”May Allah forgive him and grant him Aljanna Firdausi.”