Former Minister, Abba Ruma, is Dead

A former Minister of Agriculture during late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua administration, Abba Sayyadi Ruma is dead. Ruma was said to have died in a London hospital yesterday. Fuza Communication Services Limited, publishers of Desert Herald, in a statement condoled with the family, friends and well-wishers of Ruma, saying,”May Allah forgive him and grant him Aljanna Firdausi.”
