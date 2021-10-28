Court Remands Five over Alleged Armed Robbery in Kwara

Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki of Ilorin Magistrates’ Court has ordered five robbery suspects, including two brothers, to be remanded at the Mondalla Correctional Centre in the state capital.

The defendants are Abubakar Animasahun, Abubakar Oladoja, Rafiu Jimoh, Michael Nnamadi and Ibenya Nnamadi.

They were docked on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving stolen properties.

Dasuki, therefore, adjourned the case until November 8 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Inspector Zacheaus Folorunsho, told the court that the defendants were arrested at the wee hours of October 15 by a team of community vigilance group patrolling the area.

The prosecutor noted that while approaching the defendants’ hideout, one of them shot at the vigilance group and was pursued and arrested.

Folorunsho said properties recovered from the suspects included a cutlass, knife, a hammer, bunch of smart car ignition keys, Tiger generator, a three-kg gas cylinder, two plasma TV sets, two stabilisers and a bag containing electric cable.

Two bundles of roofing sheets, two sky run air con1ditioner, one set of Sony home theatre, 13 pieces of Ankara clothes, three pieces of lace materials and a blender were also recovered from the suspects.

Also recovered from the defendants were a TV shelf, a jug, two mattresses, a Kia Rio car with registration number EPE 957 AC, among others.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

He said the alleged offences contravened Sections 6(b) and 1(2) of Robbery and Firearms (special provision) Act CAP R11 of Nigeria 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

