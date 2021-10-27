These Musicians Grew Up in Port Harcourt, Are You Aware

Are you aware that Port-Harcourt is a home that breeds and has archived part of the best stories and moments of proficient superstars in the Nigerian music landscape? However, these sets of stars have begun to rock and embrace the center stages of myriad lights within and beyond the music territories in their numbers.

They are numerous as they’ve been affected by the cultural perspective and lifestyle of the Port-Harcourt people.

Moreover, have you wondered about the base or the start-up of your most beloved stars which the world has learned to reckon with ranging from the likes of Burna Boy, Omah Lay, Ajebo Hustlers, Duncan Mighty, 1da Banton, Mr. 2kay, Dr. Barz, as well as others who have been notable and have roots from the South-Side in Nigeria.

The following set of super-stars mentioned by NaijaMusic – https://www.naijamusic.com.ng on this list have strong roots from Port-Harcourt and have been influenced by the people’s cultures as they’ve grown into renowned creators.

BURNA BOY

Burna Boy had the most experience of his lifetime in Port-Harcourt as it was his place of birth, before his Secondary education in Ogun State and after which left to the UK where he studied Media Technology at Sussex University London.

However, from his second most personal and introspective record titled, “Phcity Vibration”, where he laid deep self-expression on his third studio album titled ‘Outside’ in 2018, Burna, explores the tales of his home town including laid back experiences while growing up in Port-Harcourt.

Remember, he recorded an unforgettable celebratory moment after his Grammy Award Win in 2020, with his family and the Governor of his State around the time as he has been set as an instructional edifice to other upcoming music creators who could record far more astounding moments than he has done.

DUNCAN MIGHTY

Duncan Mighty is another creative to reckon with from the Port-Harcourt entertainment industry, as he shares deep roots with the city and has been deeply influenced by the rich culture of his people.

He was grown in Port-Harcourt suburbs, hustled to make ends meet, and yet started as a notable sound engineer before he began record production and ventured into making music in 2006.

Duncan Mighty is homegrown, and he has served as one of the core inspirations to most Port-Harcourt music creators.

He has been reputable within and outside the shores of his city as well as he partook in the successful run in 2018 which portrayed his astute dexterity as one who creates purposeful music.

Duncan Mighty was part of the creators who recorded one of the most successful 2018 after the release of Wizkid’s “Fake Love”, Tiwa Savage’s “Lova Lova” as well as Davido’s “Aza”, which had strong connections back to his root through the visual experiences.

However, Duncan Mighty had a song with Burna Boy earlier this year and it speaks a lot of good character and his ability towards securing a special place in his hometown and beyond. He is the most notable Port-Harcourt’s first son as he is fondly referred to.

OMAH LAY

Omah Lay is the new kid from Port-Harcourt who broke out into the major spotlight from nowhere exactly, and he has begun to dominate beyond the Nigerian music landscape. Omah Lay’s music has spread like wildfire across continental reach and has expanded its numbers in less than 2years.

He is young and he comes from Pitakwa as well as he is represented as the creator with enough experience from his city as he allows his music stories it all.

Omah Lay’s lyrics are carefully structured with brilliance, as it usually portrays locations and the places of his hometown. His music has a deep connection to his roots as it shares with the average Port-Harcourt people which lurks around from the streets to the towns, clubhouse, and suburbs regions of the city.

Also, Omah Lay’s music has been appreciated in the western part of the world even as a couple of venues for his most recent tour in the United States was sold out completely.

He is a genius and where he comes from would continue to distinguish him and his artistry. However, do not slip, he is the same boy from Port-Harcourt.

AJEBO HUSTLERS

Ajebo Hustlers are a renowned duo from the city. They are homegrown as well as their kind of music portrays the life and the character of an average Port-Harcourt resident.

The vulgarism in their art, their smooth lyricism, and presentation of their music and style astound them, especially even as they’ve continued to set the pace for themselves. Ajebo Hustlers are part of those creators who are determined to lend their voice to shape culture.

They released their debut studio album lately titled, “Kpos Lifestyle Vol.1” which expands their capability and keeps them on a promising state as special creators.

Falz, had them on a record lately titled, ‘Body Language’ as they expressed their rich homegrown style and presentation of the music in between. Ajebo Hustlers are proudly Port-Harcourt and they are so distinguished.

MR EAZI

Even your most beloved Nigerian-Ghanaian-affiliated creator, Mr. Eazi, also takes root back to Port-Harcourt suburbs, which is where his mother traces her origin. He was born in the same oil-rich city as other afore-mentioned stars before he finally relocated to Ghana at age 16.

However, Mr. Eazi’s influences have deeply increased beyond West Africa as well as Pitakwa has become part of what shaped his childhood before he fully ventured into making and putting out records since 2012.

DANDIZZY

Dandizzy has gradually become an undefeated freestyler, who spits endless fire to take out the mic even as he tends to infect a listener’s body with ripples of goosebumps when he flows non-stop. You are certain about enjoying his flows and would eventually keep repeat mode activated.

Meanwhile, Dandizzy is from Port-Harcourt as he leaves no trace of doubt to being a high-level creator who is distinguished and understands the troops and corners of making freestyle relishing. He is another creator to reckon with in the South-Side from Port-Harcourt.

1DA BANTON

1da Banton’s dexterity is wonderful as his name goes. Even his origin as a South-Side act carefully preserves his artistic taste and quality as a music creator who collectively taps in good record production and acute music-making and high artistry inclusively.

1dabanton represents an act whose talents are promising as his amongst super-talented stars from the Port-Harcourt music scene taking over from the Nigerian music landscape and beyond West Africa.

He had a clearly defined remix of his 2017 record titled “Way Up” alongside Ghanaian goose, Stonebowy.

DR BARZ

Dr. Barz or otherwise known as The Creative God is a more distinguished creator from Port-Harcourt whose talents are edgy and uncommon. His artistry is tied to a range of subjects as He reveals and unfolds stories that may eventually be cognizant of our existence.

However, you are not prepared to have a full taste of his ability in making exquisitely poised art. He is so talented with roots that have been influenced by cultures of Port-Harcourt as well as you can have it from a full experience through his music. ‘Focus’, gives an array of his expression of Port-Harcourt’s people culture and lifestyle, as well as his intensive ‘GPH’ which uplifts the helms of his city and Glory’s it completely.

Dr. Barz is a genius from the South-side and his music is what speaks for itself.

MR 2KAY

Mr. 2kay is another clearly defined talent from the Port-Harcourt music landscape which the world has to reckon with, though, he is gradually growing weary in strength to sustain and grow his listeners into an intense cult who should have a strong bond with his music.

However, 2kay is special and that doesn’t rob him of the little impact he has layered in his time as one of the buzzing Nigerian music creators some years back. He is from Port-Harcourt and as such you should reckon with him.

TIMAYA

Timaya is an astounding star from the shores of the oil-rich city in Nigeria known as Port-Harcourt. However, He grew up in the city and has experienced and explored the life and cultures of the people even as his music eventually cuts across other South-South regions and could be dated back to Bayelsa state, the place of his origin.

While Timaya’s music gives a total picture and representation of his place as much as he has layered great influences altogether for his people to bask in the euphoria through his intense music, he deserves so much more even you should highlight and be aware of this couple of distinguished creators from the oil-rich city of Nigeria, in Port-Harcourt, while there are more. Take this set more seriously.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

