Molfix Diapers Producers Promise Enduring Quality Brand

Emmanuel Olorunda-Otaru

Hayat Kimya Nigeria, the producers of the leading diaper brand, MOLFIX, has promised to continue to deliver quality products, even as it expresses trust in Nigeria’s economy, in the midst of the challenging economic environment.

The Turkish company, expressed its faith in the nation’s economy, when it hosted its brand ambassador, Funke Akindele-Bello (Jenifa), Mo’Mums, Mummy influencers: Tuke Morgan, Fab Mum and Nazom’s Corner and the press for a facility tour of the state of the art factory in Agbara, Ogun State.

The goal of the Facility tour was to deliver a deeper insight to provide intimate knowledge of the Molfix brand to the company’s brand ambassador and the influencers and further give insight to the manufacturing processes and quality management of the company.

According to the Factory Manager, Sulaimon Rasak Atanda, “At Hayat, we are always thinking of innovative ways to make our products delivered in their best form, with the intention of standing out from the crowd. Raw materials in the factory must meet the standards of human, machine, quality control and good manufacturing service before being processed for consumption”.

He added, “The factory is run by Nigerians, to help curb unemployment in the society”. He took the visitors through some lines in the factory, the external processes and quality control room to see how the company produces quality assured diapers for the safety of every child.”

On her part, the Molfix Brand Ambassador, Funke Akindele-Bello, commended the brand for being innovative and a major support to mothers and babies. She said that Molfix brand creates a different approach for the safety and quality of the products. According to her, “Hayat Kimya Group has paved a way for youths in the society by creating job opportunities”.

The company’s Sales Director, Motayo Latunji, said that the company has a strong distribution network, and the sales team is spread across the 36 states of the country. “We also ensure that our products are accessible to all economic class citizens, we believe this is a sole approach we use in creating value with our products”.

According to the company’s Head of Marketing, Roseline Abaraonye, “We are currently dominating the diaper market with our brands and Molfix is the market leader. As a company we make constant research and understand the need for consumers to have freedom of choice and our focus remains delivering a consistent high quality for our consumers to show the brand cares for babies and their Mums. We are on a Happiness movement journey with all our Mo’Mums and Mo’Babies”.

