Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association Elects New Council Members

The Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA) members have returned Mr. Olumiyiwa Kinoshi as the president to lead the association for another two years during the just concluded 2020 annual general meeting; a hybrid edition held at the Justice Duro Adebiyi Hall at the college in Lagos.

The association also unveiled programmes for social good to mark the 90th anniversary of Igbobi College, a leading legacy college providing a well-balanced and rounded secondary education for boys in an environment conducive for the purpose, coming up in 2022.

In his acceptance speech, Kinoshi thanked the association members for the confidence and trust reposed in him while promising to continue all the ongoing projects and bridge the gap between the old and young members.

The newly elected executive council members include the first vice president, Yomi Badejo Okusanya; second assistant secretary-general, Jamiu Babatunde; treasurer, Wasiu Adedayo and Assistant Financial Secretary, Coker Folarin, among others.

The chairmen of ICOBA Olatokunbo Ajasin (Ibadan branch), Jonathan Robson-Odugbemi (Abuja), Wale Gbalajobi (North America) and Deji Okubadejo (Europe) also returned as council members.

The ICOBA is run by the National Executive Council which coordinates all the activities of the association.

The association maintains and enhances an engaged, vibrant community of alumni worldwide. It helps connect alumni to each other and their class sets through a wealth of community activities and events around the world.

