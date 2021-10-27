Beef up Security in Correctional Centres, Akeredolu Charges Police

By Fidelis David

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has charged the state police command to take adequate measures to secure correctional centres across the state.

This was contained in a press release made available to THISDAY by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode, in Akure.

Akeredolu said: “This becomes very compelling in view of the disturbing trend of incessant attacks on correctional homes in some states that border Ondo State.

“This latest variant of insecurity calls for concern, especially as contiguous states like Kogi and Ekiti as well as Oyo have suffered similar ordeal in what appears to be well-coordinated breaches aimed at achieving a common goal: setting free crime suspects, particularly those with gang identities.

“In Ondo State, there are several of such suspects standing trial in respect of cases of alleged murder, kidnapping, rape and destruction of farmlands. The most celebrated of such suspects are those standing trial in the murder of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of our elderstatesman, Pa Ruben Fasonranti.

“While the South-west Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, has demonstrated considerable capacity in tackling insecurity, it is pertinent that the Nigeria Police authority, especially the state command, deploys more men to secure correctional homes in the state.”

The governor called on all residents of the state to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement around their respective environments to security agents.

