Afenifere Re-emphasises Concerns over Insecurity, Constitution

James Sowole

The Pan-Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday, reiterated its concerns over the twin issues of insecurity and the need to change the current constitution, while at the same time, condemning the federal government’s attitude on the matter.

The group said Nigeria’s problems would remain if not aggravated, for as long as the current constitution was not changed to devolve power with true federalism.

Afenifere, however, expressed dismay that some people could be seeking clemency for terrorists, who were maiming and killing people without any thoughts for the victims.

In the communique issued at the end of its meeting held at Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State and signed by the Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said, “The country should go back to the 1963 Constitution that was abrogated by the military. In the alternative, the meeting of ethnic nationalities and related stakeholders should be conveyed. Such a meeting would provide an opportunity for all of us to redefine the basis of staying together.

“We are still very much convinced that it is in either of the two proposition that solutions to numerous problems afflicting Nigeria lie. Afenifere has been consistent in its call for a replacement of the present constitution and the restructuring of the country.

“In other words, we are consistent – and now still insisting – that restructuring that births true federalism must take place before the 2023 elections. For insisting on true federalism, we were dubbed as separatists, but we are not perturbed, for we were usually vindicated at the end of the day whenever we take a principled position.”

While stating its belief in the unity of Nigeria but not at the expense of Yoruba interest, Afenifere said the truism, ‘charity begins at home’ meant so much to it.

It also condemned the government for the festering insecurity in the country.

“The meeting, therefore, joined the National Assembly and several others, who have been speaking on the matter, that those who have been kidnapping and killing people be declared as terrorists and be treated as such. It is unfortunate that the attitude of the authority on the issue of security in the country has not succeeded in stemming the increasing spate.

“On the contrary, bandits and terrorists kept getting emboldened to perpetrate their nefarious activities. It is ironical that some individuals could be seeking clemency for terrorists, who are maiming and killing people without any thoughts for their victims.

“In the hope that those concerned will act fast and effectively, we advise every community to be at alert with a view to ensure that terrorists do not take over,” Afenifere said.

The meeting, presided over by the acting leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, also had in attendance members from the South West states and Kogi State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

