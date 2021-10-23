Paul Onuachu: Last Train Out of Genk?

That Paul Onuachu did not dump Racing Genk at the end of last season still could not be fathomed despite several top European clubs making inquiries for the 33 league-goal poacher. The Belgian Pro League Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner has again started from where he left off last season-scoring 11 goals in 15 appearances for Genk so far this term, making suitors to start prowling again for a winter transfer move

With Borussia Dortmund not sure of being able to keep Erling Haaland, the German club is turning their attention to Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu.

The most prominent clubs in Europe are after the Norwegian goal machine, and the German side may be looking in the direction of one of Nigeria’s finest to replace him.

Dortmund have asked Belgian FA Cup winners, KRC Genk regarding Nigerian forward.

The eight-time German league champions have been linked with a host of strikers to fill the youngster’s shoes, including Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, Red Bull Salzburg star, Karim Adeyemi and Ajax forward, Sebastian Haller.

Onuachu’s name has also popped up among the strikers interesting Dortmund after the Nigerian ace’s blistering start to the 2021-22 season.

After scoring 35 goals in all competitions last season, Onuachu has found the back of the net 11 times in 15 games so far for Racing.

The tall hitman, Nigeria’s most prolific goalscorer in Europe this season, would likely jump at the chance to sign for Dortmund, even if his preferred destination is the English Premier League.

Currently valued at €22 million by Transfermarkt, Onuachu has a contract with Genk that runs until the summer of 2024.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are the latest club to show an interest in Genk’s Onuachu.

The Nigerian is courting attention from other big sides such as Southampton, Atletico Madrid and West Ham United, making this chase more interesting.

Onuachu is expected to leave Genk soon, possibly in the January window, as he seeks the next step into his promising career. Forging his reputation as a top-draw striker at a rather later stage than most, the 27-year-old Nigerian has posted terrific goalscoring numbers in the last 18 months.

His numbers have caught the attention of several sides, who are keen on recruiting him for his overall qualities as a centre-forward.

Onuachu offers plenty more than just being a fine finisher. At 6ft 7Iin, his physical presence may be considered an asset, particularly from set-pieces, while he has displayed improved quality in hold-up play. Recently the Nigerian switched representatives, and now part of Zagreb based agency Niagara Sports, run by former Croatian footballer Andy Bara.

The change of representation might indicate the striker’s desire to depart Genk in the next window as he seeks to further his career. Niagara Sports also represents stars such as Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo and Jonathan Ikone, among others.

While there’s no shortage of interest, Tottenham are the latest to join the chase for the striker. Spurs are interested in bringing a viable backup for Harry Kane, who could still depart next summer. However, as things stand, Spurs do not have a player to cover for the England captain and are keen on solving the issue.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are also looking at the possibility of bringing the striker to La Liga, as Diego Simeone looks to add a younger centre-forward. In recent weeks, the Spanish champions have stepped up their pursuit of the Genk striker, which could become a problem for Premier League sides if they are serious.

Either one of those clubs could be an upgrade for Onuachu, who would want such a move. At Spurs, he might have to work harder than anywhere to dislodge Kane or even to play alongside the England captain.

David Moyes has responded to speculation linking West Ham United with Onuachu.

West Ham were heavily linked with huge 6ft 7in Nigerian forward during the summer window.

And now ironically, West Ham come face-to-face with the 27-year-old when he leads the line for Genk in the Europa League clash at the London Stadium on Thursday night.

The player was said to have been ready to sign for the Hammers too according to All Nigeria Soccer.

But in the end, reports claimed Moyes elected not to sign the man dubbed the ‘Nigerian Peter Crouch’, or indeed any striker, saying the players he wanted were not available.

There has been more speculation recently that West Ham may try and sign Onuachu in January with Atletico Madrid also linked.

But speaking ahead of the game against Genk, Moyes denied ever having any interest in the striker.

“I don’t want to disappoint you in any way,” Moyes told the Belgian journalist who asked him about West Ham’s interest in Onuachu.

“But he wasn’t someone we really had in any consideration.

“Quite often at West Ham we are linked with so many players.

“I appreciate the player because I’ve watched him recently watching the games, but he wasn’t one of our targets planned for the summer time.”

Speaking to Genk’s official YouTube page, Onuachu said: “For me you never know what the future holds but I think scoring a lot of goals this season for KRC Genk and of course my career, it is going to be one of the most important periods for me.

“It is going to be difficult to say I’m going to repeat it where I am going but I think the players we have in this team really make all this possible for me, but like I said earlier, you don’t know what the future holds.

“As it is now I think I’m really happy for the figure I have in the league and of course for KRC Genk.

“I struggled a bit when I arrived here. At the start of the season, I said to myself that I had to push myself more and give more.

“I am proud of myself and my team, and I am happy to have the support of my companion, who is always behind me.”

The big striker, however, refuses to hide his affection for English Premier League giants Arsenal.

“Arsenal is the club of my dreams,” Onuachu continued.

“It is the club that I support, that I like to watch, and whose style of play I like.

“However, I am still in Belgium, and I am still a player of Genk.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian international might not be taking penalties for his team Racing Genk anymore after missing three of his last four for the club, the latest one being in a 2-0 loss to Charleroi in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

With the hosts leading by a solitary goal Genk were awarded a penalty with nine minutes to go.

Onuachu failed to find the target but he was given a lifeline to make things right when the officials adjudged the goalkeeper had moved from his line early, but the Super Eagle still missed.

It was a costly mistake as his team conceded a second goal.

On September 26, the 27-year-old also missed his penalty, but it mattered less as Genk defeated RFC Seraing 3-0.

Last season, he scored 11 penalties, however, after a recent miss, things are bound to change at the club.

“Last year we applauded Paul for his penalties, he was almost a certainty of success. But now…” Coach John van den Brom told Eleven Sports.

“He had already missed one and is now doing so twice. Three of his four penalties failed. We have to think about whether it is time to make someone else responsible for the penalties.

