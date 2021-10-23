FA Sanctions Kabawa United Officials for Beating Referee

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Following the roles they played in the fracas that led to the disruption of the final match between Kogi United feeders and Kabawa United, the State Football Association has banned eight officials of Kabawa United from all football related activities for two years.

The Kogi State Football Association also wielded the big stick on Kabawa United by slamming a two-year ban from all football related activities and fining them the sum of N200,000 for encroaching on the field and manhandling of the match officials by their supporters and bringing the game of football to disrepute.

The center referee, Haruna Shaibu was beaten to coma by irate fans of Kabawa United.

According to a statement sent to the media in Lokoja, the Kogi State football ball association Secretary, Austin Ogunmola on Thursday, said this was the decision of the Kogi State Football Association emergency meeting held on Monday October 18.

Ogunmola said, “the FA Condemns in the strongest terms the acts of hooliganism and unsportsmanlike behaviour of a section of the fans during the final match.”

He noted that some individuals who should know better were seen rioting or aiding and abetting the fans to riot despite the presence of invited dignitaries from within and outside the state.

“Kagawa United FC should pay for the Damaged items listed below: Stadium seats removed and broken 150,000.00. missing referee’s items and medical bill N81,500.00. rented chairs and four match balls N71,000.00” the statement added.

