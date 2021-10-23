Budweiser Gives Back to Consumers in ‘Game of Kings’ Campaign

Omolabake Fasogbon

Beverage brand, Budweiser has launched a new campaign tagged, ‘Game of Kings’ in expression of appreciation to its customers.

Announcing the campaign in Lagos recently, Marketing Director of International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji stated that the campaign also sought to thrill football loyal to an unforgettable experience being an organisation that has a track record in football support.

She said, “With the Game of Kings Campaign, we are bringing two international football Kings, John Terry and Roberto Carlos who have a huge fan base here in Nigeria.

“The idea is not just to have them over for a “meet and greet”, Nigerians will actually watch them play football live with some of our domestic league players”.

Adedeji explained that fans would get a chance to call the shots by assuming the coveted role of manager and assembling their individual teams by visiting the organisation’s website.

She added that consumers can participate by entering the unique code under the Budweiser crown cork on the website or texting the code to the USSD: 7827.

“The Campaign will run from October to November 2021 and open to individuals who are 18 years and over”, Adedeji clarified.

