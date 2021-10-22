Triple Anniversary as Stakeholders Celebrate Edmark, ED2E and D’Podium in Lagos

Raheem Akingbolu

Edmark Group of Companies continues to make its mark in Nigeria with its mission of helping people succeed in health, wealth and total well-being.

The company recently celebrated another milestone as its MLM business reaches its 12th Anniversary held jointly with ED2E Nigeria’s 3rd Anniversary and D’Podium International Event Centre’s 3rd Anniversary.

Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Bien Wapanio said, “Our Nigerian Edmarkers are quick-adopters and supportive advocates of Edmark’s initiatives.

“Whether it’s an MLM event or its sister companies’ project, our distributors and clients are consistently driven and we are glad to be celebrating our 12th year here in Nigeria.”

In the midst of the growing health concerns related to COVID19, the COO pointed out that Edmark remains driven in helping the Nigerians to assuage this pandemic condition with its health products and by providing opportunities to everyone.

