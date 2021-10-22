Real Estate Firm to Tackle Traffic Deadlock on Lekki –Epe Expressway

Mary Nnah

Soon, people living in Sangotedo, Ajah Lagos and its environs will be afforded the privilege to easily access any part of Lagos State without the hurdles of going through the conventional vehicular movement and traffic deadlock that often occur on the Lekki- Epe Expressway.

This is subsequent to the partnership established between the Lagos State government and Thesaurus Garden Limited, a multinational Real-Estate firm, to run waterway transportation in the Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

Speaking during the launch of some projects at Thesaurus Drive, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, the Managing Director of Thesaurus Gardens Limited, Mr Bolaji Olasode, said, “By our survey of the traffic deadlock along Lekki–Epe expressway, we notice that the traffic builds up from Sangotedo.

“So, we are partnering Lagos State Waterways Transportation Authority where they have given us approval for the construction of a jetty, which is in progress. So from this place people can access any part of Lagos State without going through the conventional vehicular movement.

“Right here in Sangotedo, we are opening up a water transportation system where we have boats to transport people from Sangotedo to Victoria Island, Ikoyi and other parts of Lagos State via water. This will cut down on road traffic and makes those areas more accessible for people.

“Today we are unveiling the 500 metre road that was constructed by us and our partner, New Age Limited. That same road gives you access to the 1.5 kilometre road that we have built that takes you down to the Caribbean Lake City.

“So, we are unveiling Thesaurus Drive , which is off Lekki –Epe expressway and links you to Sun View and back to Caribbean Lake City. We are partnering with a sea food company, New Age Limited, on this project.”

Other projects commissioned alongside the road were the New Age Seafood Market and Thesaurus Gardens Aquatic and Marine Conservation Centre, a beautifully crafted lake from the Omu Creek to preserve varieties of aquatic animals that live in the water body, which surrounds Thesaurus Gardens Drive, from the Thesaurus canal to Omu creek.

Olasode who emphasised that the Lagos State Government has given his firm the approval as a boat rider and for operational of the jetty, added, “not only that, we also feel that in line with green evolution and the United Nations advocacy for natural preservation, we are also using a stretch of our Thesaurus Gardens carnal for Aquatic and Marine Conservation Centre where we can preserve different kinds of animals that come from the Omu Creek to our waterways.

“There is also a land that is going to be the permanent site for the water transportation and we would at least initiate a Marine school where people can come and learn how to swim, power boats and also have all kinds of water sporting activities”, he noted.

Olasode explained that one of company’s core objectives is to make sure it provides affordable housing estate that would be world standard and also taking into cognisance the natural ambience, which is entirely different from most of the housing estate seen around in view of the waterway transportation and other complementary services that come with it.

The project he said has been supported by New Age Limited, adding, “Basically, one of our major sponsors has been the New Age Sea Food Market, they have been tremendous in providing counterpart funding for the road project and also we share the same philosophy while other sources of funding has been self-funding. We hope subsequently, in view of our Aquatic Conservation Centre, we can seek external sponsors. “

