Onyema Wins Exceptional Philanthropist Award

The Chairman/CEO, Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema, has clinched the Exceptional Philanthropist of the Year Award at the Sun Awards 2020, which took place at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos recently.

The prestigious award, according to the Sun Newspaper, is in recognition of Onyema’s exceptional philanthropy, peacemaking efforts, diplomacy and reconciliation.

In his award acceptance speech, Onyema thanked Nigerians and dedicated the award to God who enables his philanthropy and other social impact initiatives.

“I want to thank Nigerians and I dedicate this award to God Almighty who gave me the heart, courage and strength to do the things that myself and my wife do. It is not just me alone. If I don’t have that support of a woman who sees herself in others. A woman who believes service to humanity is the most important”, Onyema said.

The Air Peace boss, who used the opportunity to preach peace and unity, noted that there were issues in Nigeria but with love and respect, they could be addressed. In his words: “The present predicament in Nigeria cannot be solved by force but by reconciliatory moves, just as it was done in the Niger Delta.

I do not mind if amnesty is given to Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, and the other people, the bandits. This will usher another era in this country”.

He urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country, adding that the recent Air Peace sponsorship of the National Teams in a 300-million-naira deal, was to restore national hope in Nigerian football which has proved to be a unifying medium.

