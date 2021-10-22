Obi Restates Commitment to Better Health Sector as He Invests in Health Institution

In line with his constant support for the critical areas of national development, Mr Peter Obi, the former Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, he has again invested N2 million to St Joseph’s Hospital and St Joseph’s School of Midwifery, Adazi-Nnukwu, for the upgrade of their health services.

Obi made the cheque presentation to the Proprietor of the Hospital and Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, at the hospital premises over the weekend, while reiterating the critical contribution of the health sector to the development of any nation.

Addressing the student nurses who gathered to receive him, Obi reminded them that their job was a call to greater service to humanity. He encouraged them to remain open to their educational and moral formation, so as to achieve a brighter future for themselves and build a better society for all.

“Nursing is a very noble profession, and so are other health workers. Our nation, and indeed, the world needs you. There is projection that the world will need more 10 million nurses to fill in the gaps in the global health sector by 2030.

“The Nursing Council of Nigeria reports that there are 250,000 registered nurses in Nigeria, a country of 200 million people. You can now see the severe shortage of nurses already being witnessed in Nigeria and do your best to make positive impacts, while we continue support you”, Obi said.

Appreciating Obi for his magnanimity, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor commended him for his consistent crusade for a better society. He prayed God to continue to bless Obi and give him a bigger platform to touch more lives positively.

Present at the event were Director of Health Services, Awka Diocese, Rev Fr Felix Efobi; Administrator of St Joseph’s Hospital, Rev Fr Jerome Okafor; staff and students of St Joseph’s Hospital and St Joseph’s School of Midwifery.

