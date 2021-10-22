Nigeria Leads S’Leone in Bilateral Cricket Series in Lagos

Nigeria’s senior men cricket team, Yellow-Green, extended their lead to 2-1 after three matches at the on-going Bilateral T20 Series between them and their Sierra Leonean counterparts at the University of Lagos yesterday.

The home team grossed 124 runs in the first inning of the third game and ran out the visiting team at 53 and all out.

In the post-match interview, Captain of Nigeria’s Yellow-Green, Josha Ayannaike, said the team won the match through their bowling prowess and still had more to do in the batting department.

“We didn’t do too well with our batting but our bowling went a lot better and I must commend my teammates for their effort. We need to get our batters to stay longer on the crease and I believe we will improve as the game continues” he noted.

Slyvester Okpe, won the Man-of-the-Match for the second match; an award he also won earlier in the second game when Nigeria had her first win.

The six-match T-20 Bilateral Series between Nigeria and Sierra Leone is supported by Access Bank Plc, Ardova Plc, Custodian Insurance Plc, Notore, Glee Hotels and Spa and PETS Foundation.

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, while declaring the series open on Tuesday at the newly reconstructed Unilag Cricket Oval, said that the country was undertaking this as part of Nigeria’s shape up match for the forthcoming International Cricket Council’s T-20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Rwanda later in November.

He said: “We have an all-inclusive development plan from the grassroots to elite athletes and we will work with everything within our means to make that happen.”

The fourth game of the series is scheduled for tomorrow Saturday, October 23rd, while the fifth game is planned for Sunday 24th.

The series would be rounded off with the sixth and last match on Tuesday 26th, 2021.

