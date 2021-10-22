Luli Concert’s Fifth Edition to Connect Millions Globally

Mary Nnah

The fifth edition of the annual Luli Concert, an interdenominational gospel music act by various artistes and choirs in Nigeria, will be leveraging the power of worship and praise, to connect millions of Christians across the globe during an event scheduled to take place in Lagos on Saturday, October 23.

Organised by El-Berachah Worship Ministry, the concert this year is approached in a different dimension due to the restrictions that the government has put in place for safety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore in view of the global pandemic and government’s health and safety regulations, this year’s concert will host a limited live audience and a broadcast to a global audience via streaming.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lagos to announce the forthcoming event, the convener of El-Berachah Worship Ministry, Mr. Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo explained that this year, organisers would not be having the usual gathering where all worshipers come together at one huge venue.

He said this time around, it is going to be a limited audience in a moderate hall while all other worshipers across the world will have the same experience through the virtual broadcast.

Daniel-Adebayo said further that beyond the annual concert, the ministry is also involved in community outreach and promotes healthcare through medical outreaches with its covenant partners.

The worship concert which debuted in 2016 has the theme, “Alleluia! For the Lord God Omnipotent Reigneth”, for this year’s edition – a theme anchored on the scriptures Revelations 19:6.

Daniel-Adebayo stressed further that Luli Concert seeks to create a medium to promote God’s word, worship and intercede via praises for the nation.

“Despite the health, security and economic challenges plaguing not just Nigeria, but the entire globe, we need to emphasise that indeed the Lord God still reigns in the affairs of men”, he noted further.

Gospel ministers billed to perform at the concert include Sola Allyson, Yinka Alaseyori, Ajidara, Imoleayo Akin Adebayo, Kent Edunjobi, and Michael Harjovy amongst others.

Over the coming years, Luli Concert intends to create a platform for inter-denominational worship, a situation where one stage will accommodate gospel artistes all over Christendom.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

