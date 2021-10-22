FG’s Report Unmasks Igboho’s Sponsors, Accuses Kanu of Instigating Killings

Says IPOB/ESN killed 175 security personnel in one year, attacked 164 police stations, destroyed 628 police vehicles

Says Igboho received N127m from identified sponsors

By Alex Enumah

The federal government on Friday report indicting Igbo and Yoruba separatist agitators, Mr Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo (otherwise known as Sunday Igboho) for acts of terrorism in the South East and South West part of the country.

The findings of the investigation was made public by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, who chaired the committee inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in June.

The, Presidential Ad-hoc Committee Investigated the leader of IPOB/ESN and Cohorts and drew its members from the Ministry of Justice, Information, Police, DSS, NIA and DIA.

According to Malami, “The Committee finds as a fact, that consequent upon the instigating directives of Nnamdi Kanu, members of IPOB/ESN carried out massive attacks on democratic institutions especially INEC Facilities with a view to hampering democratic process in Nigeria.”

The report disclosed that as a result of the activities of IPOB ESN in the South East no less than 175 security personnel were killed amongst whom were 128 police officers, 37 military personnel and 10 other security operatives.

It added that 164 Police stations and formations were attacked in Imo State leading to the injury of 144 police officers and 628 vehicles destroyed.

Malami noted that in the process, 396 firearms and 17,738 ammunition were carted away by Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB and ESN.

Besides, police formation, the report disclosed that three attacks were carried out on the Nigerian Correctional Service in Imo State leading to the death of one official while 1841 inmates reportedly escaped from custody.

Similarly, the report noted that 19 different attacks were carried against facilities belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission with 18 logistics vehicles burnt in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi and Imo States.

“These attacks that were carried out between October 2020 and June 2021 include the following: That acting on the instigating directives of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB members and #EndSARS protesters attacked and killed many security agents, destroyed several public and private properties, including Police stations, public transport buses and other facilities across the country”, Malami stated.

According to the AGF, the destructive activities of IPOB/ESN poses serious threat to Nigeria’s National Security and its corporate existence, which resulted into re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and members of his group.

Malami however disclosed that investigation revealed that Kanu was not alone in his subversive activities, adding that he has accomplices in Nigeria and abroad; individuals, groups as well as state and non-state actors who are aiding and facilitating his campaign against the people and state of Nigeria.

“Some of the state actors aided Kanu, even as a fugitive, in his destructive mission, ignoring the terrorist nature of his activities.

“We call on these countries to desist from aiding subversive acts by Kanu and IPOB against the state of Nigeria and its people.

“Conversely, there are some friendly countries which, recognising the status of IPOB as a terrorist organization, have either banned the activities of IPOB or placed Kanu on Stop List. To these peace loving countries that have put Kanu on their Stop Lists and banned IPOB from operating in their territories, we express our appreciation.”

Malami stated that investigation revealed that Sunday Igboho is a Director and signatory to Adesun International Concept Limited, registered on April 23, 2010.

In addition, he said Igboho was linked to 43 bank accounts in nine banks.

According to the AGF, the major financier of Igboho is a Federal Lawmaker in the National Assembly, adding that, “A total sum of ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY-SEVEN MILLION, ONE AND FORTY-FIVE THOUSAND NAIRA ONLY (N127, 145,000.00) was received by Igboho from his financiers between 22nd October, 2013 and 28th September, 2020 through Adesun International Concept Ltd accounts”.

He added that N273,198,200.00 transaction outflows was recorded from Sunday Igboho’s account between March 15, 2013 and March 11, 2021.

“Investigation reveals that Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) transferred the sum of twelve million seven hundred and fifty thousand naira (N12, 750,000) to Abbal Bako & Sons.

“It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman are suspects in the on-going Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation. Abdullahi Umar Usman is by way of financial transaction connected to SURAJO ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism [Boko Haram]).

“This report shows the nexus between separatists’ agitation, terrorism financing and disruptions of peace in the country.

“The report found connections of financial transaction between Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) and some construction companies and businesses among others.

“Having received the reports, the Federal Government remains resolute in its determination to have a peaceful Nigeria. The Federal Government will do the needful, within the context of the legal provisions, in ensuring that the matter is giving the deserved attention and those found guilty will be made to face the wrath of the law”, he concluded.

