FG, Gombe Prepare Agro-commodity Traders for Export Business

By Segun Awofadeji

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in partnership with the Gombe State Government has commenced a two-day training of agricultural commodity traders in the state to leverage on the non-oil export sector of the economy.

The Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, while declaring the training open yesterday, said his administration was determined to encourage small business owners to tap into the export value chain, leveraging on the federal government Export Support Fund.

He challenged the prospective exporters to utilise the opportunities provided by his administration and NEPC to reap the benefits in the processing and marketing of agricultural produce at the international market.

According to the governor, “The federal government is equally determined to assist Nigerians to engage in export of agricultural commodities, as it has earmarked N200 billion through the NEXIM bank for this purpose. So I enjoin you to put your heads together and follow due process so that you can access part of their funds.”

He noted that the state has bountiful yields in sesame seeds, cotton and other commodities of value to the international market, adding that exporting such farm produce would ensure the availability of the needed foreign exchange for individuals and government.

“Our government will harness products that have export potential in the state such as tomatoes, beans, grains/feeds, soya-beans, livestock products and horticultural products,” he stated.

Yahaya said: “Before now, I had benefited from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, and now that I am the state governor, I feel it is wise for me to extend such opportunities to my fellow citizens of Gombe State, so that they too can reap the benefits I once had with the council.”

He appealed to the participants to be resolute as they acquire knowledge that would set them on the path of sustainable economic development that will further create the platform for them to engage in international trade of agro products.

The Regional Coordinator of NEPC, who spoke through the Gombe State Coordinator, Mustapha Umar, explained that his agency is passionate on diversifying the Nigerian economy through the export of agricultural products and other non-oil commodities.

He commended the governor for his consistence in shuttling the headquarters of NEPC, which help create the opportunity for the training

Earlier in his remarks, the state Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Tourism, Nasiru Aliyu, said the training, which was organised to expose prospective exporters on the rudiments of exporting agricultural commodities to the international market, was the first of its kind in the state.

Also, Bashir Adamu Aliyu of Jalbass Agrarian Limited, consultant for the training, revealed that over 150 companies in Gombe State have been certified to begin processes for the engagement in the export of agricultural commodities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

