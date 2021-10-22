Buhari Commends SGF over Successful Ministerial Retreat

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha over the success of the just concluded Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, which took place at the State House Conference Centre from October, 11 to 12, 2021.

In a letter he personally signed, Buhari, who presided over the two-day retreat, attributed the success of the exercise to the hard work and commitment of the SGF in the handling of state matters.

The President also commended the entire staff of the Cabinet Affairs Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, saying the success of the retreat was something to be proud of and thanked Mustapha and his team for making it happen.

The retreat, which was organised for Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and top Government functionaries to review the level of implementation of the Ministerial Mandates along the Nine Priority Areas, identified key impediments to implementation and re-strategised on how to accelerate delivery of results.

The SGF, while briefing the staff in a post-retreat meeting, thanked the Permanent Secretary and staff of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU), who worked tirelessly with both local and international partners to make the event a success.

He reiterated the directive of the President to immediately convene quarterly coordination meetings for each priority area based on the collaborative result framework, adding that the objective was to ascertain the status of implementation across the nine priority areas, identify bottlenecks and proffer immediate solutions.

The SGF pledged that he would do his best to continually support the staff of the Cabinet Affairs Office and the Delivery Unit for effective service delivery.

He said, “Let me reassure you of our commitment to addressing the challenges being faced at the Cabinet Affairs Office. To this effect, I have directed that the monthly overhead allocation of the CAO be increased. We will also explore every opportunity we have to provide improved welfare for our staff.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Mr. James Sule, expressed appreciation to the president for the commendation and also thanked the SGF for the leadership and support he has provided, which enabled the office to succeed.

He pledged the loyalty of his staff to the SGF and promised to carry out all directives of the president with regard to the retreat.

