Beauty West Africa, Africa’s Largest Beauty Trade Exhibition Returns

Beauty West Africa, Africa’s largest international trade exhibition for the beauty sector, is returning to Nigeria next month. Running from November 17th to 19th at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the show will host over 120 exhibitors from four continents but will place a real focus on promoting Nigerian beauty and cosmetics products.

A conference, seminars and product demonstrations will all be part of the free-to-attend event. Beauty masterclasses will be delivered by some of the region’s leading celebrity make-up artists and industry experts in haircare, cosmetics, skin care and more.

The show has the go-ahead from the Lagos Safety Commission and will run in accordance with the All Secure Standard* global framework for safe hosting of exhibitions in the post-COVID world. This means Beauty West Africa will conform to stringent safety and hygiene measures, such as masks, sanitisation, and distancing.

This is BtoB Events’ second exhibition in Nigeria this year after the huge success of Food and Beverage West Africa in September.

Jamie Hill, BtoB’s Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the return of Beauty West Africa for the first time since 2019.

We proved back in September that exhibitions can be held in Nigeria in both a safe and business-conducive environment after our FAB West Africa exhibition took place without any known transmission of COVID 19.

“The Nigerian Beauty industry is huge and the thirst for new trends and styles is pulsating, so we cannot wait to get back onsite and host Africa’s first and largest beauty trade show post pandemic. The industry deserves a globally-renowned exhibition every year and we are just over the moon to be able to deliver this again.”

Gold sponsors for the event are Lush Hair (Nigeria) and Insiyah Trends (UAE), and BtoB.

“We are very excited about the line-up for this year’s conference. Keep your eyes peeled for speaker announcements over the coming weeks,” said Mr Hill.

Gold Sponsor, Lush Hair is looking forward to meeting visitors to their stand at the exhibition. Folasade Oluwafemi, the Head of Partnerships at Lush Hair said: “we are particularly ecstatic to get on this platform.

We consider this partnership strategic, an opportunity to introduce / showcase LUSH HAIR’s numerous products to exhibitors, other companies that are equally making waves in the haircare and beauty industry; most importantly, we believe it will create additional opportunities with potential investors/ stakeholders coming from across the globe.

The event will appeal to anyone working in the beauty and haircare sectors, whether involved in the supply, manufacture or distribution of products, or on the customer-facing side. Retailers of cosmetics, perfumery and skin care products, hairdressers and stylists, owners of salons or spas, beauticians, makeup artists, and aesthetics clinicians will all find Beauty West Africa a worthwhile visit.

The exhibition is free to attend for all pre-registered guests, however, if you don’t register at https://www.beautywestafrica.com/pre-register/ before attending there will be a small charge on the door.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

