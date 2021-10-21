Sylva Visits DPR, PEF, PPPRA Staff, Insists Nobody Will be Sacked

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, yesterday accompanied the new heads of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe and the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (MDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, as they officially resumed duties, reassuring staff of the defunct agencies of the security of their jobs.

Sylva who visited the offices of the defunct Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), told the workers that their welfare had been fully taken care of by the new law.

While stating that there was no need for apprehension, the minister noted that all the workers would be absorbed by the new agencies, explaining that by the end of the year, all outstanding issues relating to their promotion would be sorted out.

He maintained that the erstwhile chief executives were not sacked as wrongly perceived, pointing that they only exited in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He said: “This is a very normal transition because the PIA has been passed and the law stipulates that certain actions must be taken; that the DPR has to wind down and two successor agencies have to be inaugurated. Even me as minister had to step down as chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as you all are aware.

“It is all because of what the law states. So, when I hear DPR director has been sacked, PPPRA director has been sacked and PEF director has been sacked, that’s not reflective of the situation. “The PIA has established these agencies to succeed the DPR and the heads of these agencies have been appointed in the wisdom of the president and they have also been cleared by the national assembly.”

According to him, the former CEOs would no longer have any role since the political leadership of the successor agencies have been appointed, effectively putting an end to their tenures.

“But I want to assure you that staff have nothing to worry about because the law is very clear on the position of the staff of all the agencies. No job will be lost in this process, no remuneration will be lost in this process.

“Of course, the process is ongoing and there’s a transition implementation committee which has been sitting and the CEOs will join the implementation committees. We will work together to ensure that there is a seamless transition,” he added.

He stressed that since the leadership of the authority and the commission have now been duly inaugurated, yesterday marked their official physical takeover, which prompted him and the secretariat of the implementation committee to accompany them because of the historic nature of the event.

“I have been assured of the cooperation of members of staff and you must give the cooperation you gave to the previous leadership to the new leadership that has taken over.

“I want to assure the staff that anything that concerns their welfare will not be compromised and I am aware that there are some issues including your yearly promotion issues, but I have charged the CEOs to ensure that that is concluded very expeditiously before the end of this year so that it will not affect your promotion in the next year. So, you have nothing to worry about. The law protects you completely,” he said.

At the midstream and downstream authority, he reassured the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and other organisations which have commitments with the defunct organisations that their concerns would be taken care of as the law provides.

Sylva reiterated that the obligations of all other individuals and groups that have dealings with the scrapped agencies will have to be transferred to the new bodies as prescribed by the law.

