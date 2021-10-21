Ondo Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Compulsory for Civil Servants

The Ondo State Government is to enforce the no vaccination card, no access to its offices.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Segun Odusanya, disclosed this yesterday at a meeting with the staff of the Ministry in Akure.

He said the presentation of the COVID-19 vaccination card has become a compulsory requirement for civil servants as workers go to their workplaces from November 1.

“The directive would be enforced as from Nov.1 with compliance to all the COVID-19 protocols by the civil servants in the state.

He said the enforcement has become imperative due to the ravaging effects of the pandemic and its attendant morbidity.

According to Odusanya, the meeting was the fallout of an earlier meeting with the Head of Service, who directed that any civil servant not vaccinated by Nov. 1 would not be allowed into any state government office.

Odunsaya said the enforcement is a means of protecting the staff because the pandemic, which is not yet over, has a more deadly variant, hence the need to be vaccinated and to obey the protocols.

The permanent secretary urged them to prioritise routine checks of blood pressure, blood sugar, and others, noting that certain diseases could be prevented by being careful.

